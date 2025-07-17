Strategic Withdrawal of Rescue Teams Amidst Mandi's Monsoon Devastation
Following devastating monsoon-induced conditions in Mandi, rescue operations are being phased out. The Army, NDRF, and ITBP conducted extensive searches and distributed aid. With 15 bodies recovered and 12 missing, the focus shifts to alternative declarations for relief distribution. Infrastructure damage and livestock losses add to the region's woes.
Amidst the unprecedented monsoon havoc in Mandi, authorities have begun a strategic withdrawal of rescue operations, citing challenging conditions and diminishing recovery prospects. Led by the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Indo-Tibet Border Police, these efforts have been a lifeline for the affected population but are now entering a new phase.
Tragically, 15 bodies have been recovered from the aftermath of multiple cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides that rattled the region from June 30 to July 1. The calamity also caused extensive damage, with hundreds of buildings, livestock, and public utilities impacted severely, highlighting the far-reaching consequences.
The phased withdrawal comes as local authorities and residents brace for the continuation of a challenging monsoon season. As rescue forces deactivate, initiatives are underway to formally recognize missing people as deceased, expediting relief efforts for their bereaved families and helping the community begin the long road to recovery.
