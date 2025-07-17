Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has escalated his rhetoric, accusing the West of conducting a full-scale war against Russia. He suggests that Moscow should consider preemptive actions to counter threats, as reported by TASS state news agency.

Medvedev, who was considered a liberal during his 2008-2012 presidency, now represents anti-Western sentiments within Russia's political sphere. By labeling current tensions as a proxy war featuring Western missiles, sanctions, and intelligence, Medvedev highlights a deepening geopolitical divide.

He criticizes Western narratives about potential Russian aggression towards NATO as baseless and damaging, claiming they destabilize an already fragile situation. Emphasizing Russia's vast nuclear capabilities, Medvedev frames this as a strategic power struggle.