Mystery Surrounds Death Near Cemetery in Uttar Pradesh

A 50-year-old man was found lifeless near a cemetery in Tikar village, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday morning, sparking intrigue and concern among local residents.

The deceased, identified as Hariprakash from Madkara village, was reportedly seen near the cemetery road the previous night. Locals discovered his body at approximately 6:30 am and swiftly contacted Barhaj police.

Barhaj Station House Officer Rahul Singh suggested the death might be due to a road accident, though the definitive cause is pending a post-mortem examination. Investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)