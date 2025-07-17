Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death Near Cemetery in Uttar Pradesh

A 50-year-old man named Hariprakash was found dead near a cemetery in Tikar village, Uttar Pradesh. Locals discovered the body by the road and alerted the Barhaj police. Initial assessment suggests a road accident, but the cause of death awaits confirmation from a post-mortem report.

A 50-year-old man was found lifeless near a cemetery in Tikar village, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday morning, sparking intrigue and concern among local residents.

The deceased, identified as Hariprakash from Madkara village, was reportedly seen near the cemetery road the previous night. Locals discovered his body at approximately 6:30 am and swiftly contacted Barhaj police.

Barhaj Station House Officer Rahul Singh suggested the death might be due to a road accident, though the definitive cause is pending a post-mortem examination. Investigation is ongoing.

