Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Against Minister Kumaraswamy Over Land Encroachment Allegations

The Supreme Court has stayed a Karnataka High Court order implicating Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in a contempt case regarding alleged land encroachment. Kumaraswamy contested his inclusion, citing the end of Lokayukta proceedings in 2021. The court issued notices to involved parties but withheld further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has stayed an order implicating Union Minister and JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy in contempt proceedings linked to alleged vast land encroachments in Karnataka.

The top court's bench, consisting of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale, responded to Kumaraswamy's plea, issuing a notice to the NGO 'Samaj Parivartan Samudaya', represented by lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The NGO accused Kumaraswamy and his family of encroaching land in Kethaganahalli village.

The Supreme Court's decision comes amid allegations emanating from a 2011 Lokayukta report and subsequent state investigations. Although the Lokayukta closed proceedings in 2021, a contempt petition by the NGO revived the issue. Legal maneuvers continue as Kumaraswamy seeks exemption from eviction notices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

