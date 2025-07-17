Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Against Minister Kumaraswamy Over Land Encroachment Allegations

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has stayed an order implicating Union Minister and JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy in contempt proceedings linked to alleged vast land encroachments in Karnataka.

The top court's bench, consisting of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale, responded to Kumaraswamy's plea, issuing a notice to the NGO 'Samaj Parivartan Samudaya', represented by lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The NGO accused Kumaraswamy and his family of encroaching land in Kethaganahalli village.

The Supreme Court's decision comes amid allegations emanating from a 2011 Lokayukta report and subsequent state investigations. Although the Lokayukta closed proceedings in 2021, a contempt petition by the NGO revived the issue. Legal maneuvers continue as Kumaraswamy seeks exemption from eviction notices.

