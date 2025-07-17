Left Menu

Amit Shah Hails Modi's Strong Stand Against Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized India's strong stance against terrorism, detailing Operation Sindoor's success in targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan. He praised PM Modi's efforts in strengthening India's security and economy, highlighting cooperative sector achievements and Rajasthan's progress under BJP leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:25 IST
Amit Shah Hails Modi's Strong Stand Against Terrorism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday highlighted India's resolute position against external aggression, citing recent operations targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Speaking at an event for International Cooperatives Year-2025, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for safeguarding the nation and elevating its global economic standing.

Shah also praised Rajasthan's achievements under BJP leadership and underscored the ongoing significance of the cooperative sector in rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

