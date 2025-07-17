Amit Shah Hails Modi's Strong Stand Against Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday highlighted India's resolute position against external aggression, citing recent operations targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Speaking at an event for International Cooperatives Year-2025, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for safeguarding the nation and elevating its global economic standing.

Shah also praised Rajasthan's achievements under BJP leadership and underscored the ongoing significance of the cooperative sector in rural development.

