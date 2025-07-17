Bihar's Voter List Overhaul: Addressing Ghost and Duplicate Entries
The Election Commission of Bihar identified 5.76 lakh duplicate entries and 12.55 lakh likely deceased voters amid a Special Intensive Revision. Of the state's 7.90 crore electors, over 35.69 lakh weren't found at their addresses, and 17.37 lakh possibly relocated permanently. Efforts aim to finalize an accurate electoral roll by August 1.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission (EC) in Bihar has uncovered significant discrepancies in the voter's list, identifying over 5.76 lakh entries registered at multiple locations and 12.55 lakh entries of voters presumed deceased.
As part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral roll, it was found that out of approximately 7.90 crore electors, over 35.69 lakh individuals were absent during a house-to-house verification conducted by booth-level officers. Data indicates that more than 17.37 lakh voters may have permanently relocated.
The poll authority indicates these figures may evolve over time. The panel announced that by August 1, a draft roll including 83.66% of the 7.89 crore electors will be published. The efforts include engaging with voters who might have migrated temporarily to ensure their names are listed in the draft roll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democracy at Risk: Controversy Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
INDIA bloc leaders meet EC, oppose Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar
INDIA bloc leaders oppose before EC special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, allege 2 crore voters may be disenfranchised
Decoding Bihar's Electoral Roll: EC Addresses Opposition Concerns
ECI’s Special Electoral Roll Revision Underway in Bihar with Full Transparency