Left Menu

Bihar's Voter List Overhaul: Addressing Ghost and Duplicate Entries

The Election Commission of Bihar identified 5.76 lakh duplicate entries and 12.55 lakh likely deceased voters amid a Special Intensive Revision. Of the state's 7.90 crore electors, over 35.69 lakh weren't found at their addresses, and 17.37 lakh possibly relocated permanently. Efforts aim to finalize an accurate electoral roll by August 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:45 IST
Bihar's Voter List Overhaul: Addressing Ghost and Duplicate Entries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) in Bihar has uncovered significant discrepancies in the voter's list, identifying over 5.76 lakh entries registered at multiple locations and 12.55 lakh entries of voters presumed deceased.

As part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral roll, it was found that out of approximately 7.90 crore electors, over 35.69 lakh individuals were absent during a house-to-house verification conducted by booth-level officers. Data indicates that more than 17.37 lakh voters may have permanently relocated.

The poll authority indicates these figures may evolve over time. The panel announced that by August 1, a draft roll including 83.66% of the 7.89 crore electors will be published. The efforts include engaging with voters who might have migrated temporarily to ensure their names are listed in the draft roll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025