Bihar's Voter List Overhaul: Addressing Ghost and Duplicate Entries

The Election Commission (EC) in Bihar has uncovered significant discrepancies in the voter's list, identifying over 5.76 lakh entries registered at multiple locations and 12.55 lakh entries of voters presumed deceased.

As part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral roll, it was found that out of approximately 7.90 crore electors, over 35.69 lakh individuals were absent during a house-to-house verification conducted by booth-level officers. Data indicates that more than 17.37 lakh voters may have permanently relocated.

The poll authority indicates these figures may evolve over time. The panel announced that by August 1, a draft roll including 83.66% of the 7.89 crore electors will be published. The efforts include engaging with voters who might have migrated temporarily to ensure their names are listed in the draft roll.

(With inputs from agencies.)