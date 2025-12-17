Electoral Roll Controversy: TMC Challenges BJP's Infiltrator Claims

In a sharp critique aimed at the BJP, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has demanded an apology from the party for its claims of one crore illegal infiltrators in West Bengal. Citing the Election Commission's draft electoral rolls, Banerjee stated that the data has debunked the BJP's allegations.

Addressing the media in Kolkata, Banerjee highlighted that the draft indicates only 1.83 lakh voters as 'fake'. He criticized the BJP for what he called a maligning campaign against the state and iterated that the EC's figures exposed the inaccuracies in the BJP's narrative.

Banerjee further alleged that the central government should take responsibility for border security if infiltration is occurring. He urged the BJP to stop targeting Bengalis as infiltrators and emphasized that the final electoral rolls will clarify the actual scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)