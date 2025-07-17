Amit Shah Sends Strong Message: 'Don't Mess with India'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized India's robust stance on security, highlighting operations against terrorist camps in Pakistan. He praised Prime Minister Modi's role in elevating India's global status and economic growth, while lauding Rajasthan's achievements in governance and cooperative sector advancements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted a firm message globally: No interference with India's citizens, borders, or defence forces will be tolerated.
Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive actions in response to terrorism, including the Sindoor operation against Pakistani terror camps, Shah underscored the security advancements under BJP rule.
Shah praised Rajasthan's progress, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, particularly in economic investments and cooperative sector contributions, which are vital for national development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Control rooms set up to tackle waterlogging in Rajasthan: Deputy CM Diya Kumari
Rajasthan: 4 members of family die by suicide in Barmer
Huge cache of weapons seized from Rajasthan's Pratapgarh
Improve law and order, medical system instead of making empty statements: Gehlot to Rajasthan govt
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma announces 'Garibi Mukt Gaon Yojana' to eliminate rural poverty