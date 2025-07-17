Amit Shah Sends Strong Message: 'Don't Mess with India'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted a firm message globally: No interference with India's citizens, borders, or defence forces will be tolerated.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive actions in response to terrorism, including the Sindoor operation against Pakistani terror camps, Shah underscored the security advancements under BJP rule.

Shah praised Rajasthan's progress, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, particularly in economic investments and cooperative sector contributions, which are vital for national development.

