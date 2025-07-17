Left Menu

Amit Shah Sends Strong Message: 'Don't Mess with India'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized India's robust stance on security, highlighting operations against terrorist camps in Pakistan. He praised Prime Minister Modi's role in elevating India's global status and economic growth, while lauding Rajasthan's achievements in governance and cooperative sector advancements.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted a firm message globally: No interference with India's citizens, borders, or defence forces will be tolerated.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive actions in response to terrorism, including the Sindoor operation against Pakistani terror camps, Shah underscored the security advancements under BJP rule.

Shah praised Rajasthan's progress, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, particularly in economic investments and cooperative sector contributions, which are vital for national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

