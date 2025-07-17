Left Menu

Georgia Thwarts $3 Million Uranium Sale in Nuclear Smuggling Sting

The Georgian State Security Service arrested two individuals for attempting to sell $3 million worth of uranium for bomb-making purposes. The arrest disrupted a transnational crime involving illegal nuclear material sales. Georgia, having foiled similar incidents before, continues to combat nuclear smuggling since its independence from the Soviet Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Georgia's State Security Service announced on Thursday the detention of two individuals involved in a plot to sell uranium valued at $3 million. The uranium, capable of being used in a bomb, posed a significant transnational security threat, according to officials.

The arrests took place in Batumi, a city on the Black Sea. The suspects include one Georgian and one foreign national, facing potential prison sentences of up to 10 years if convicted. Details on the uranium's level of enrichment were not disclosed, but its radioactive potency indicated severe potential consequences.

Georgia has been vigilant in preventing the smuggling of nuclear materials since gaining independence after the Soviet Union's dissolution in 1991. The latest bust highlights ongoing efforts to thwart the illegal trade of dangerous substances in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

