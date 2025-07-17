Tragedy in Gaza: Sacred Grounds Affected by Conflict

In a tragic incident, two individuals lost their lives following an Israeli attack on a Roman Catholic parish in the Gaza Strip, as reported by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem on Thursday.

With deep sorrow, the Patriarchate expressed their prayers for the deceased, condemning the ongoing 'barbaric war' and emphasizing that nothing justifies targeting innocent civilians.

The Holy Family Church in Gaza, overseen by the Patriarchate, stands as a symbol of religious sanctity, now marred by the recent violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)