Tragedy in Gaza: Sacred Grounds Affected by Conflict

An Israeli attack on a Roman Catholic parish in the Gaza Strip resulted in two fatalities, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. The Church called for remembrance of the victims and demanded an end to the violence. Innocent civilians should not be targeted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
In a tragic incident, two individuals lost their lives following an Israeli attack on a Roman Catholic parish in the Gaza Strip, as reported by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem on Thursday.

With deep sorrow, the Patriarchate expressed their prayers for the deceased, condemning the ongoing 'barbaric war' and emphasizing that nothing justifies targeting innocent civilians.

The Holy Family Church in Gaza, overseen by the Patriarchate, stands as a symbol of religious sanctity, now marred by the recent violence.

