Stamp Duty Scandal: Political Controversy in Maharashtra

In a startling revelation, ex-AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel alleged that the Maharashtra government incurred a loss of Rs 6.18 crore in stamp duty on a contentious property transfer. The property, reportedly gifted to Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumre's driver, ignites debate and demands for investigation.

The transfer, involving a three-acre land valued at over Rs 150 crore from a Salar Jung family descendant, is under the scrutiny of the Economic Offences Wing. The legitimacy of the land's 'hibanama' (gift deed) is contested along with claims of undue influence exerted by a minister to alter ownership documents.

Opposition voices, led by Jaleel, demand a rigorous inquiry by a high-level committee to unveil the alleged improprieties and hold those responsible accountable. As the scandal unfolds, former MP Jaleel insists on transparency and legal actions against the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)