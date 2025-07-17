Left Menu

Budget Squeeze: French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's Plan Scrutinized

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's budget plan, which includes scrapping holidays and freezing spending to cut the deficit, has received cautious approval. French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau acknowledged the plan's potential, though he noted that further elaboration and legislative debate are necessary for full clarity.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou unveiled a budget plan this week aimed at reducing the national deficit. The controversial proposal includes eliminating two public holidays and freezing most public spending, aiming for a total budget tightening of 43.8 billion euros, equivalent to $51 billion.

The plan has provoked mixed reactions within political circles. French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has cautiously supported the strategy, stating on Thursday that while the direction seems positive, substantial details require further documentation and debate within parliament.

Opposition parties swiftly attacked the proposal, questioning its viability and potential impact on growth. Villeroy emphasized the need for clarity and parliamentary input, indicating that the plan's implementation must not jeopardize economic stability or ongoing reforms.

