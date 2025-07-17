Bihar Crime Surge Linked to Seasonal Agricultural Unemployment, Says Top Cop

A senior police officer in Bihar has pointed to seasonal unemployment among agricultural laborers as the cause of a recent rise in crime in the state. ADG (law and order) Kundan Krishnan discussed the issue during a conversation with journalists on Wednesday evening.

Krishnan stated that Bihar's two major crop seasons leave farm workers unemployed from April to June. This lack of work reportedly leads to increased land-related clashes and pushes some, particularly the youth, to resort to contract killings for quick money.

The comments have sparked controversy on social media, where many accuse the officer of deflecting blame for inadequate law enforcement. Krishnan defended his statements, claiming they are backed by data, and expressed his willingness to provide figures if necessary to demonstrate the seasonal rise in violent crimes.