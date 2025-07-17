Karnataka Cabinet Reviews Stampede Inquiry Report

The Karnataka government has received a probe report detailing the events surrounding the tragic stampede on June 4 that claimed 11 lives. The report was prepared by a commission led by retired High Court judge John Michael Cunha and was submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 11.

During the state cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil announced the report's receipt. He confirmed that the cabinet would study its contents in the next meeting before making its findings public. The report aims to identify the causes and provide recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

The incident, linked to an IPL victory celebration outside the Chinnaswamy stadium, also injured 56 people. The commission's role is to find those responsible for the lapses and suggest measures for safety improvements.

