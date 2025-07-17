Bridging Bureaucracy: Tripura's Unique Village Adoption Programme

In a groundbreaking initiative, officials in Tripura's Unakoti district are taking steps to ensure villagers receive the full benefits of government schemes through an adoption program of gram panchayats and village committees.

The programme involves officials voluntarily interacting with villagers to understand their needs and issues, fostering a stronger connection between the district administration and remote communities. With 92 such committees, the goal is to bridge administrative gaps.

District Magistrate Tamal Majumder highlights the proactive approach of officials visiting after hours to gather feedback, aiming to address issues like infrastructure. Scheduled reviews every three months help refine the process, with special attention to inclusive development for women and children.