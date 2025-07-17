Court Dismisses NRA's Free Speech Lawsuit Against NY Official
A federal appeals court dismissed the NRA's lawsuit accusing a New York state official of infringing its free speech by pressuring banks and insurers against the organization. The court ruled that Maria Vullo had qualified immunity under the First Amendment against the NRA's claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:16 IST
The National Rifle Association's lawsuit, alleging a breach of free speech against a New York state official, was ordered for dismissal by a federal appeals court on Thursday.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan concluded that Maria Vullo, the former superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, is protected by qualified immunity.
This ruling comes under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, blocking the NRA's claims that Vullo unlawfully coerced financial institutions to not engage with the gun rights group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement