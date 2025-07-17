Left Menu

Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: CBI Arrests Fugitive in Rs 8 Crore Bank Fraud Case

The CBI successfully arrested Mani M. Sekhar in Indore for an Rs 8 crore bank fraud after nearly two decades. She and her husband fraudulently secured loans, then vanished. CBI's advanced analytics led to her capture. Her husband had died under a false name. She now faces trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:34 IST
Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: CBI Arrests Fugitive in Rs 8 Crore Bank Fraud Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) successfully apprehended Mani M. Sekhar, a fugitive for nearly two decades, involved in a Rs 8 crore bank fraud case. The arrest occurred in Indore, where Sekhar was living under an assumed identity, according to CBI officials.

Sekhar, along with her husband Ramanujam Muthuramalingam Sekhar, was initially chargesheeted in Bengaluru in 2007 for using deceit and fraudulent documentation to misappropriate loan funds from the State Bank of India through their companies, Indo Marks Pvt. Ltd. and BTC Home Products Pvt. Ltd. Despite efforts to capture them, the duo disappeared, prompting a special court to declare them proclaimed offenders in 2009.

The CBI, utilizing sophisticated image search analytics with nearly 90 percent accuracy, confirmed Sekhar's identity and location leading to her arrest. It was discovered that the couple had assumed new identities as Mr. and Mrs. Krishna Kumar Gupta. However, her husband had died in 2008 while in hiding. Sekhar was taken into custody on July 12, with trial proceedings set to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025