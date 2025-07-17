Tragic Suicide in Bareilly Jail Highlights Systemic Issues

An inmate at Bareilly Central Jail, serving a life sentence, has died by suicide in the facility's barrack toilet, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Mukesh, aged 31 and a native of Lakhimpur Kheri, had been convicted of rape and imprisoned since 2021. His body was sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Kuntal Kishore stated that the motive behind the suicide would be thoroughly investigated, and any lapses or negligence found would result in strict disciplinary action against responsible parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)