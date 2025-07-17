Left Menu

Tragic Suicide in Bareilly Jail Highlights Systemic Issues

Mukesh, a 31-year-old inmate in Bareilly Central Jail, ended his life by suicide. Serving a life sentence for rape since 2021, his death raises serious questions about prison security and oversight. Authorities pledge to investigate and address any negligence found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:40 IST
Tragic Suicide in Bareilly Jail Highlights Systemic Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An inmate at Bareilly Central Jail, serving a life sentence, has died by suicide in the facility's barrack toilet, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Mukesh, aged 31 and a native of Lakhimpur Kheri, had been convicted of rape and imprisoned since 2021. His body was sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Kuntal Kishore stated that the motive behind the suicide would be thoroughly investigated, and any lapses or negligence found would result in strict disciplinary action against responsible parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025