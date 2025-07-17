Left Menu

Double Axe Tragedy in Tribal Madhya Pradesh

A gruesome crime unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district when Mahesh Maravi allegedly killed his neighbor, Hariom Bai, with an axe following a dispute. A witness, Rajkumar Uikey, was also allegedly murdered. The suspect was subdued by residents before being taken into custody for questioning.

Double Axe Tragedy in Tribal Madhya Pradesh
A chilling crime scene emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district where a man allegedly killed his neighbor using an axe, reported police officials on Thursday.

The violent episode transpired in Gharguti village, about 60 kilometers from the district headquarters, where Mahesh Maravi allegedly ended a dispute by killing Hariom Bai before turning his weapon on a witness, Rajkumar Uikey.

Residents, startled by the brutality, managed to capture Maravi, binding him before alerting the authorities, who are now investigating what ignited this savage incident.

