Delhi Court Acquits Accused in Club Assault Case

A Delhi court has acquitted four men accused of assaulting a couple in a private club located in the city's Chanakyapuri area. The court observed that all material witnesses failed to identify the accused during the proceedings.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta presided over the case where the accused were charged with house trespass, attempt to commit culpable homicide, and criminal intimidation, among other offences under the Indian Penal Code. Initially, assault with the intent to outrage a woman's modesty was also included in the charges.

The complaint, filed by Pankaj Arora, alleged that the accused trespassed into the club on the night of May 2-3, 2014, assaulted him with a beer bottle, and thrashed his fiancée, Kanika, when she intervened. However, during the trial, Kanika's testimony did not support these allegations, and CCTV footage presented in court was found insufficient to identify the accused. Consequently, all accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

