Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Accused in Club Assault Case

A Delhi court acquitted four men accused of assaulting a couple at a Chanakyapuri club, citing the failure of material witnesses to identify them. The charges included trespass, culpable homicide attempt, and criminal intimidation. Evidence presented was insufficient, leading to their acquittal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:56 IST
Delhi Court Acquits Accused in Club Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted four men accused of assaulting a couple in a private club located in the city's Chanakyapuri area. The court observed that all material witnesses failed to identify the accused during the proceedings.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta presided over the case where the accused were charged with house trespass, attempt to commit culpable homicide, and criminal intimidation, among other offences under the Indian Penal Code. Initially, assault with the intent to outrage a woman's modesty was also included in the charges.

The complaint, filed by Pankaj Arora, alleged that the accused trespassed into the club on the night of May 2-3, 2014, assaulted him with a beer bottle, and thrashed his fiancée, Kanika, when she intervened. However, during the trial, Kanika's testimony did not support these allegations, and CCTV footage presented in court was found insufficient to identify the accused. Consequently, all accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025