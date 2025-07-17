Left Menu

Delhi Government Streamlines Liquor License Process: Police Certificate No Longer Required

The Delhi government has eliminated the need for the 'Eating House Registration and Lodging Certificate' from the police for establishments seeking liquor licenses. This change aims to ease business operations, as the certificate was a major obstacle. It is expected to expedite the licensing process for hotels, clubs, and restaurants.

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards easing business operations by eliminating the requirement for the 'Eating House Registration and Lodging Certificate' to obtain liquor licenses. Previously mandated by the police, this certificate was seen as a major obstacle for businesses in the hospitality sector.

This decision follows Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's withdrawal of the authority granted to the police commissioner to issue these certificates. In line with this move, the Delhi Police issued a notification repealing its regulatory power.

The excise department's recent order now allows applicants for various licenses, including those for microbreweries and hotel bars, to skip this certification process, thereby accelerating the licensing process and allowing businesses to operate more efficiently.

