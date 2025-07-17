Renewed Clashes: Bedouin Fighters Launch Offensive in Sweida
In Syria's Sweida province, Bedouin fighters have resumed clashes with Druze fighters despite a previously declared truce intended to halt the violence. The truce, which excluded the Bedouins, aimed to address their grievances over recent detentions by Druze groups, reigniting hostilities in the troubled region.
Amid a tense atmosphere in Syria's Sweida province, Bedouin fighters have reignited hostilities against Druze fighters, defying a truce declared just hours earlier. A Bedouin military commander confirmed to Reuters that the ceasefire was not applicable to their forces.
The commander emphasized that the aim of this renewed offensive is to free Bedouins held by Druze armed groups. The truce was intended only for government forces, leaving the Bedouins to take matters into their own hands.
The clashes highlight the ongoing complexities and deep-seated tensions within the region, underscoring a volatile environment where peace agreements are hard to maintain.
