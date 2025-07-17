Renewed Clashes: Bedouin Fighters Launch Offensive in Sweida

Amid a tense atmosphere in Syria's Sweida province, Bedouin fighters have reignited hostilities against Druze fighters, defying a truce declared just hours earlier. A Bedouin military commander confirmed to Reuters that the ceasefire was not applicable to their forces.

The commander emphasized that the aim of this renewed offensive is to free Bedouins held by Druze armed groups. The truce was intended only for government forces, leaving the Bedouins to take matters into their own hands.

The clashes highlight the ongoing complexities and deep-seated tensions within the region, underscoring a volatile environment where peace agreements are hard to maintain.

(With inputs from agencies.)