Political Clash over Banakacherla-Polavaram Linkage Project

YSRCP leader A Rambabu launched a vehement criticism against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, accusing him of spreading misinformation about the Banakacherla-Polavaram linkage project while neglecting Rayalaseema's pressing water needs.

Rambabu charged that Naidu was erroneously taking credit for a project originally envisioned by former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He stressed that the linkage lacks genuine commitment to meeting the water requirements of Rayalaseema, and questioned the legitimacy of Naidu's intentions.

Further casting doubt, Rambabu pointed out the lack of approvals from the Polavaram Project Authority and the Central Water Commission. He alleged Naidu is prioritizing personal financial gains over public interest, a claim yet unanswered by the ruling TDP.