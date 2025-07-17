Innovative Spatial Plans Propel Gram Panchayats Towards Self-Reliance

The Panchayati Raj Ministry is taking ambitious steps towards revolutionizing rural development by enlisting 19 institutes to create spatial plans for 36 gram panchayats in 14 states. This initiative was highlighted at a workshop in Bhopal titled 'Navingram -- Re-Imagining the Village.'

The comprehensive Gram Panchayat Spatial Development Plan aims to precisely guide land use, infrastructure development, and local governance. Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj emphasized the need for panchayats to generate their revenue and achieve self-sufficiency.

The initiative underscores a shift from traditional methods to science-based planning, incorporating principles like Own Sources of Revenue (OSR) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to ensure financial sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)