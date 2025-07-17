Left Menu

Slovenia Stands Firm: A Bold Move Against Israeli Ministers

Slovenia declared Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich persona non grata, accusing them of genocidal statements. This act marks Slovenia as the first EU country to do so. Slovenia's action followed an inconclusive EU discussion on Israel's alleged human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pioneering move, Slovenia has become the first European Union country to declare two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, persona non grata. According to Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, the decision arose from accusations that the ministers have made "genocidal statements" and incited violence against Palestinians.

Slovenia's bold step came as a reaction against Israel's government, which has consistently denied genocide allegations in the ongoing Gaza conflict. Fajon specified that this decision followed a lack of consensus among EU foreign ministers on a unified course of action regarding human rights violations attributed to Israel, discussed at a recent meeting in Brussels.

The Slovenian government justified their stance by highlighting the ministers' public endorsement of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and their calls for violence against Palestinians. Notably, Slovenia had already recognized an independent Palestinian state last year, and similar sanctions against the Israeli ministers have been enacted by Britain, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

