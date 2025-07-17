A significant data breach involving over 100 British nationals, including spies and special forces members, has been exposed as one of the UK's worst security lapses. This disclosure has forced the relocation of thousands of Afghans fearing Taliban reprisals, British media reported.

The breach, originating from the Ministry of Defence in early 2022, was only publicly revealed after appearing on Facebook a year later. The secret operation, costing around 2 billion pounds, facilitated the relocation of over 16,000 Afghans to the UK by May 2023, while costing around $2.68 billion.

The Ministry of Defence did not comment on the involvement of special forces but emphasized security measures for personnel. The lifting of a court-imposed superinjunction on Tuesday revealed how this incident affected senior military and political figures aiding Afghan refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)