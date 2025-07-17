Unveiling the UK's Secret Data Breach and Its Impact
A major data breach in the UK involving over 100 British nationals, including spies, has led to the relocation of thousands of Afghans due to security concerns. The breach, initially undisclosed due to a court-imposed injunction, prompted a secretive relocation effort costing approximately 2 billion pounds.
A significant data breach involving over 100 British nationals, including spies and special forces members, has been exposed as one of the UK's worst security lapses. This disclosure has forced the relocation of thousands of Afghans fearing Taliban reprisals, British media reported.
The breach, originating from the Ministry of Defence in early 2022, was only publicly revealed after appearing on Facebook a year later. The secret operation, costing around 2 billion pounds, facilitated the relocation of over 16,000 Afghans to the UK by May 2023, while costing around $2.68 billion.
The Ministry of Defence did not comment on the involvement of special forces but emphasized security measures for personnel. The lifting of a court-imposed superinjunction on Tuesday revealed how this incident affected senior military and political figures aiding Afghan refugees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- data breach
- UK
- spies
- relocation
- Ministry of Defence
- Afghans
- Taliban
- special forces
- MI6
- SAS
ALSO READ
Russia Recognizes Taliban Government: A Diplomatic Milestone
Russia becomes first country to formally recognise Taliban's latest rule in Afghanistan
Russia says it formally recognises the Taliban government in Afghanistan, becoming the first country to do so since 2021, reports AP.
Crisis at the Borders: Over 1.4 Million Afghans Return Amid Growing Uncertainty
Pakistan Delays Taliban Recognition: Strategic Caution in Diplomatic Ties