Maharashtra to Crack Down on Fraudulent SC Certificate Holders and Forced Conversions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Thursday that individuals from religions other than Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism who fraudulently acquire Scheduled Caste certificates will face cancellation of these documents. Speaking in the legislative council, he specified that any advantage gained from such deceitful practices, including government jobs, will lead to legal actions.

In response to a motion, Fadnavis emphasized the state's commitment to curbing forced religious conversions. This comes amid claims of 'crypto Christians' exploiting Scheduled Caste reservations while practicing Christianity privately. Furthermore, a Supreme Court verdict affirmed that only Hindus, Buddhists, and Sikhs are eligible for reservations under this category.

The Maharashtra government intends to implement stringent laws to prevent coercive conversion practices, backed by recommendations from a police-led panel. An anti-conversion law, set to be more strict than those in other states, is slated for introduction during the upcoming legislative session. However, consensual conversions will not be banned.

