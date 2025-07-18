Left Menu

Fake Professor's Job Scam Unveiled

A fraudster impersonating a professor was arrested by Gurugram Police for cheating an individual of Rs 80,000. The scam involved deceitful promises of a job at Haryana Central University. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody after a complaint was filed by the victim at a local police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-07-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 01:09 IST
Fake Professor's Job Scam Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable breakthrough, Gurugram Police have tracked down and detained an individual accused of orchestrating a scam under the guise of a university professor. The fraud involved luring victims with the promise of employment at Haryana Central University.

The apprehender cleverly masqueraded as a professor and coaxed a youth into transferring Rs 80,000 with the pledge of securing a job. The victim, upon realizing the deceit, promptly reported the matter to the Cyber Crime Manesar Police Station.

This incident highlights the prevalence of employment scams and underscores the importance of vigilance. The accused is now in judicial custody while further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025