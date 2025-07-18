Fake Professor's Job Scam Unveiled

In a notable breakthrough, Gurugram Police have tracked down and detained an individual accused of orchestrating a scam under the guise of a university professor. The fraud involved luring victims with the promise of employment at Haryana Central University.

The apprehender cleverly masqueraded as a professor and coaxed a youth into transferring Rs 80,000 with the pledge of securing a job. The victim, upon realizing the deceit, promptly reported the matter to the Cyber Crime Manesar Police Station.

This incident highlights the prevalence of employment scams and underscores the importance of vigilance. The accused is now in judicial custody while further investigations are underway.

