Fake Professor's Job Scam Unveiled
A fraudster impersonating a professor was arrested by Gurugram Police for cheating an individual of Rs 80,000. The scam involved deceitful promises of a job at Haryana Central University. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody after a complaint was filed by the victim at a local police station.
- Country:
- India
In a notable breakthrough, Gurugram Police have tracked down and detained an individual accused of orchestrating a scam under the guise of a university professor. The fraud involved luring victims with the promise of employment at Haryana Central University.
The apprehender cleverly masqueraded as a professor and coaxed a youth into transferring Rs 80,000 with the pledge of securing a job. The victim, upon realizing the deceit, promptly reported the matter to the Cyber Crime Manesar Police Station.
This incident highlights the prevalence of employment scams and underscores the importance of vigilance. The accused is now in judicial custody while further investigations are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teacher's Judicial Custody: Alleged Assault Sparks Legal Battle
Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Meghalaya court extends judicial custody of 3 hitmen
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Sonam, Raj by 14 days
Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Meghalaya court extends judicial custody of 3 hitmen
Judicial Custody Extended for 26/11 Terror Suspect Tahawwur Rana