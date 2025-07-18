Left Menu

Trump Declines Special Counsel for Epstein Probe: A Strategic Pivot

President Donald Trump has decided not to appoint a special counsel for the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, despite calls for further action. The decision is part of a strategy to move past ongoing outrage from his supporters over the lack of additional records from the inquiry into Epstein's activities.

  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has chosen not to recommend a special counsel in the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein investigation, according to a White House spokeswoman. This choice comes despite calls for further examination and potential revelations that might have ensued from such an action.

The White House aims to mitigate uproar among Trump's supporters, who were dismayed by the Justice Department's recent decision not to release further documents related to Epstein. Epstein, a wealthy financier, died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His case has been surrounded by conspiracy theories and anticipation of hidden information.

During an interview with Just the News, Trump mentioned he would consider a special counsel for credible issues regarding Epstein, but White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has since clarified that the president would not pursue this route. The decision follows a trend in the Justice Department's recent use of special counsels for high-profile, politically sensitive matters.

