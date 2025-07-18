U.S. Designates The Resistance Front as Foreign Terrorist Organization Amid Kashmir Tensions
The U.S. government has labeled The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a 'foreign terrorist organization' following a Kashmir attack. Though both countries claim Kashmir, tensions flared after India blamed Pakistan, leading to hostilities. The ceasefire, announced by Trump, has been subject to differing interpretations.
The U.S. government has designated The Resistance Front, associated with the Pakistani extremist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a 'foreign terrorist organization.' This decision follows the April 22 attack in Kashmir that resulted in 26 deaths. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation, emphasizing its link to the Pahalgam attack.
Lashkar-e-Taiba is accused of planning various attacks, including the infamous 2008 Mumbai assault. The Resistance Front emerged in 2019 and has been seen as a 'front and proxy' for Lashkar-e-Taiba. The attack heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed nations, leading to cross-border hostilities and a subsequent ceasefire.
Amid these events, India and Pakistan continue to claim the entire Kashmir region while Washington maintains its strategic ties with both nations for geopolitical reasons. The region remains a focal point of Indo-Pakistan rivalry, influenced by the broader U.S. strategy to counter China's influence in Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
