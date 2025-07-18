Left Menu

The Final Curtain Call for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on CBS is set to conclude in May 2026, ending its run without a replacement. The decision, driven by financial factors, is not linked to show performance or content. Parent company Paramount is pursuing a merger with Skydance Media amid ongoing legal matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 05:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 05:38 IST
The Final Curtain Call for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' will see its final episode in May 2026, as CBS has announced the flagship program will end following the upcoming broadcast season.

CBS executives emphasized that the decision to conclude the show was based on financial considerations, dismissing any speculation that it was performance-related or connected to issues at Paramount, CBS's parent company.

The cancellation comes as Paramount seeks regulatory approval for a significant merger with Skydance Media and navigates legal challenges, including a recent settlement related to a contentious interview aired on '60 Minutes.' Democratic Senator Adam Schiff has publicly criticized the cancellation, suggesting political factors may be at play.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025