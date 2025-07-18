The Final Curtain Call for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on CBS is set to conclude in May 2026, ending its run without a replacement. The decision, driven by financial factors, is not linked to show performance or content. Parent company Paramount is pursuing a merger with Skydance Media amid ongoing legal matters.
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' will see its final episode in May 2026, as CBS has announced the flagship program will end following the upcoming broadcast season.
CBS executives emphasized that the decision to conclude the show was based on financial considerations, dismissing any speculation that it was performance-related or connected to issues at Paramount, CBS's parent company.
The cancellation comes as Paramount seeks regulatory approval for a significant merger with Skydance Media and navigates legal challenges, including a recent settlement related to a contentious interview aired on '60 Minutes.' Democratic Senator Adam Schiff has publicly criticized the cancellation, suggesting political factors may be at play.
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Primary School Mergers: UP Government Under Scrutiny
When Mergers Heal: How Nursing Home Consolidation Can Improve Patient Care Quality
Vodacom-Maziv Merger Revived with New Conditions to Safeguard Competition
Apna Dal (K) stages protest in Lucknow against merger of primary schools
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Uttar Pradesh School Merger Plan