Trump's Push for Epstein Grand Jury Transparency Sparks Controversy
The Trump administration seeks to release grand jury testimony related to Jeffrey Epstein after a report found no evidence supporting conspiracy theories. Trump's call for transparency comes amid fractured support from his base, who demand more disclosures on Epstein's case.
In a bold move, the Trump administration is pursuing the release of grand jury testimony in the Jeffrey Epstein case. This action follows a revelatory report that found no evidence to back longstanding conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein, triggering a backlash from some of Trump's supporters.
President Trump took to his Truth Social platform, expressing the need for transparency given the extensive publicity surrounding Epstein. He instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek court approval for the testimony's release, denouncing any perceived scandal as a 'SCAM' perpetuated by political rivals.
Bondi confirmed that the Justice Department is prepared to file for the unsealing of transcripts. While Epstein's history of sex trafficking and subsequent death incite ongoing controversy, the administration's stance highlights tensions within Trump's supporter base, demanding further revelations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
