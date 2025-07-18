Left Menu

Liquor Scam Unveiled: ED Raids Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's house due to a money laundering investigation linked to his son, Chaitanya. The alleged liquor scam reportedly caused a loss of Rs 2,100 crore to the state. The ED previously arrested several notable figures in connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 08:41 IST
Liquor Scam Unveiled: ED Raids Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Residence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a fresh round of searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, as part of an ongoing probe into an alleged liquor scam involving his son Chaitanya Baghel, official sources disclosed on Friday.

The ED's search operations, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, targeted Baghel's home in Bhilai town after new evidence emerged in the case. This development occurs against a backdrop of political tension, with Baghel alleging the raids coincide with the last day of the state legislative session intended to address environmental concerns.

The investigation centers around a significant liquor scam that resulted in a massive financial loss to the Chhattisgarh state exchequer. The ED has previously made multiple arrests, including key political and administrative figures, in connection with the case.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025