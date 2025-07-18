Liquor Scam Unveiled: ED Raids Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Residence
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's house due to a money laundering investigation linked to his son, Chaitanya. The alleged liquor scam reportedly caused a loss of Rs 2,100 crore to the state. The ED previously arrested several notable figures in connection.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a fresh round of searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, as part of an ongoing probe into an alleged liquor scam involving his son Chaitanya Baghel, official sources disclosed on Friday.
The ED's search operations, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, targeted Baghel's home in Bhilai town after new evidence emerged in the case. This development occurs against a backdrop of political tension, with Baghel alleging the raids coincide with the last day of the state legislative session intended to address environmental concerns.
The investigation centers around a significant liquor scam that resulted in a massive financial loss to the Chhattisgarh state exchequer. The ED has previously made multiple arrests, including key political and administrative figures, in connection with the case.
