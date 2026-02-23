Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Economic Leap: Projected GSDP and Income Surge by 2025-26

Chhattisgarh's GSDP is projected to grow by 8.11% at constant prices, with per capita income reaching Rs 1,79,244 in 2025-26. The Economic Survey Report highlights growth across agriculture, industry, and service sectors. The GSDP at current prices is expected to rise by 11.57%, boosting economic prospects.

Chhattisgarh's Economic Leap: Projected GSDP and Income Surge by 2025-26
  • India

Chhattisgarh's economic momentum is set to accelerate, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) projected to grow by 8.11% at constant prices by 2025-26, according to the state's latest Economic Survey Report. The report, presented by Minister OP Chaudhary, outlines a thriving financial outlook for the region.

The agriculture and allied sectors are anticipated to expand by 7.49%, while the industrial sector could see a 7.21% increase. The service sector is expected to outpace others with a 9.11% growth rate. This growth trajectory highlights Chhattisgarh's diverse economic strengths and development potential.

The report further notes that the GSDP at current prices will ascend by 11.57%, reaching a total of Rs 6,31,291 crore in 2025-26. Additionally, per capita income is forecasted to climb to Rs 1,79,244, reflecting a 10.07% improvement from the previous year.

