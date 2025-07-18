Left Menu

U.S. Declares 'The Resistance Front' a Foreign Terrorist Organization Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

The U.S. has designated The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a 'foreign terrorist organization.' The move follows an attack in Kashmir implicating the group, heightening India-Pakistan tensions. India welcomes the designation as a testament to Indo-U.S. counter-terrorism efforts. The situation underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:26 IST
U.S. Declares 'The Resistance Front' a Foreign Terrorist Organization Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant geopolitical development, the U.S. has officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF), deemed an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a 'foreign terrorist organization.' This move comes after a brutal attack on April 22 in India-administered Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities. Although TRF initially claimed responsibility, it later retracted.

The U.S. has long classified Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terrorist entity, notorious for its involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated the U.S.'s commitment to justice, emphasizing the symbolic nature of this designation for relations with India, which described the move as strong support for bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation.

This designation occurs amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with the latter denying involvement in the attack. India's subsequent military actions along the contentious border further escalated conflict until a ceasefire brokered by U.S. intervention. However, New Delhi challenges Washington's narrative on external influence, underscoring its stance on direct resolution with Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025