U.S. Declares 'The Resistance Front' a Foreign Terrorist Organization Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions
The U.S. has designated The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a 'foreign terrorist organization.' The move follows an attack in Kashmir implicating the group, heightening India-Pakistan tensions. India welcomes the designation as a testament to Indo-U.S. counter-terrorism efforts. The situation underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics in South Asia.
In a significant geopolitical development, the U.S. has officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF), deemed an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a 'foreign terrorist organization.' This move comes after a brutal attack on April 22 in India-administered Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities. Although TRF initially claimed responsibility, it later retracted.
The U.S. has long classified Lashkar-e-Taiba as a terrorist entity, notorious for its involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated the U.S.'s commitment to justice, emphasizing the symbolic nature of this designation for relations with India, which described the move as strong support for bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation.
This designation occurs amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with the latter denying involvement in the attack. India's subsequent military actions along the contentious border further escalated conflict until a ceasefire brokered by U.S. intervention. However, New Delhi challenges Washington's narrative on external influence, underscoring its stance on direct resolution with Islamabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
