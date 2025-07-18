Political Pressure: ED Raids Baghel amid Alleged Liquor Scam Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ramped up its investigations, launching fresh raids against former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, centering around an alleged liquor scam involving his son. Speaking to the media amidst these actions, Baghel criticized the use of central agencies for political purposes.

Baghel's residence in Bhilai was at the center of the ED's raids, executed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Despite allegations, Baghel expressed his willingness to cooperate with authorities, emphasizing his faith in India's judiciary.

The investigations coincide with significant political moments, including alleged voter removals in Bihar and protests against a coal mine project. Meanwhile, federal raids against his son, Chaitanya, involve claims of illicit profits from a liquor syndicate causing state financial losses.