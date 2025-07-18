Left Menu

Political Pressure: ED Raids Baghel amid Alleged Liquor Scam Investigation

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel accuses central agencies of misuse amid Enforcement Directorate raids at his premises linked to an alleged liquor scam investigation involving his son. Baghel vows to cooperate, trusting the judiciary, and criticizes the timing and political motivations behind the raids.

Bhupesh Baghel
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ramped up its investigations, launching fresh raids against former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, centering around an alleged liquor scam involving his son. Speaking to the media amidst these actions, Baghel criticized the use of central agencies for political purposes.

Baghel's residence in Bhilai was at the center of the ED's raids, executed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Despite allegations, Baghel expressed his willingness to cooperate with authorities, emphasizing his faith in India's judiciary.

The investigations coincide with significant political moments, including alleged voter removals in Bihar and protests against a coal mine project. Meanwhile, federal raids against his son, Chaitanya, involve claims of illicit profits from a liquor syndicate causing state financial losses.

