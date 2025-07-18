Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Stay in Lalu Prasad's Land-for-Jobs Case

The Supreme Court has declined to halt trial court proceedings against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a CBI land-for-jobs case. The court, considering his health, exempted Yadav from appearing personally. The case involves alleged corrupt appointments during his tenure as railway minister.

Lalu Prasad Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to halt the trial court proceedings against former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the CBI's land-for-jobs case, emphasizing the urgency for the Delhi High Court to expedite the hearing concerning the CBI FIR quashing plea.

Although the bench, led by Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh, granted Yadav exemption from personal appearance due to health concerns, it did not interfere with the trial court's interim order. The case revolves around accusations of corruption during Yadav's term as railway minister, involving the exchange of land for jobs.

Lalu Prasad, through senior advocate Kapil Sibal, argued against the legitimacy of the CBI proceedings citing the absence of a mandatory prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Delhi High Court is set to hear further arguments on the plea to quash the FIR on August 12.

