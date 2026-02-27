China's Legislative Shake-Up: Corruption Crackdown Intensifies

In a significant move ahead of its annual meeting, China's legislature has removed 19 members, including nine military officers. This decision aligns with an ongoing anti-corruption drive led by President Xi Jinping, indicating relentless efforts to reform the military and secure steadfast loyalty from key figures.

The recent dismissals, which include senior military officials and regional representatives, suggest a deeper crackdown aimed at potential rivals within the party. Analysts believe these actions ensure unwavering allegiance to Xi, who has been in power for 14 years and remains focused on modernizing China's armed forces.

Despite the shake-up, the upcoming National People's Congress meeting, known more for endorsing the Communist Party's decisions, will likely proceed smoothly. The Standing Committee has also announced further changes, including the removal of Emergency Management Minister Wang Xiangxi amidst a corruption probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)