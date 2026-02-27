Left Menu

China's Legislative Shake-Up: Corruption Crackdown Intensifies

China's legislature has removed 19 members, including top military officers, likely due to corruption investigations. The dismissals come as President Xi Jinping continues his anti-corruption campaign, aiming to reform and modernize the military and secure loyalty among subordinates. These actions precede the National People's Congress meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:08 IST
China's Legislative Shake-Up: Corruption Crackdown Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant move ahead of its annual meeting, China's legislature has removed 19 members, including nine military officers. This decision aligns with an ongoing anti-corruption drive led by President Xi Jinping, indicating relentless efforts to reform the military and secure steadfast loyalty from key figures.

The recent dismissals, which include senior military officials and regional representatives, suggest a deeper crackdown aimed at potential rivals within the party. Analysts believe these actions ensure unwavering allegiance to Xi, who has been in power for 14 years and remains focused on modernizing China's armed forces.

Despite the shake-up, the upcoming National People's Congress meeting, known more for endorsing the Communist Party's decisions, will likely proceed smoothly. The Standing Committee has also announced further changes, including the removal of Emergency Management Minister Wang Xiangxi amidst a corruption probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over RAJUVAS Vice Chancellor Appointment

Controversy Erupts Over RAJUVAS Vice Chancellor Appointment

 India
2
EU and Mercosur Seal Historic Free Trade Pact

EU and Mercosur Seal Historic Free Trade Pact

 Belgium
3
Scathing Critique: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over NCERT Book Controversy

Scathing Critique: Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over NCERT Book Controversy

 India
4
Ukraine Considers Joint Ventures to Bolster Air Defenses

Ukraine Considers Joint Ventures to Bolster Air Defenses

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026