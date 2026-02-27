Left Menu

Supreme Court Bans Controversial NCERT Textbook on Judicial Corruption

The Supreme Court has imposed a ban on a class 8 NCERT textbook discussing 'judicial corruption'. The controversy highlights the detailed process behind textbook creation, which involves multiple experts and a rigorous review. Over 60 contributors aided the banned book, revealing a dynamic, consultative academic practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:47 IST
Supreme Court Bans Controversial NCERT Textbook on Judicial Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a 'complete blanket ban' on an NCERT textbook for class 8 that discussed 'judicial corruption', causing significant controversy. The book, criticized for containing 'offending' content, draws attention to the comprehensive and consultative process involved in preparing NCERT textbooks.

Textbooks are not authored by a single person; instead, they are the result of collective efforts by multiple experts. The creation process begins within Curricular Area Groups (CAG), which identify suitable experts. These groups then set up the Textbook Development Committees (TDC) that bring together academicians, industry professionals, and subject-specific experts to draft the chapters.

According to NCERT officials, the TDCs' drafts undergo a multi-level internal review process before receiving approval from the CAG and the National Syllabus and Teaching-Learning Material Committee (NSTC). This ensures factual accuracy and age-appropriateness. The controversial textbook listed over 60 contributors, reflecting the non-static nature of textbook content and the NCERT's practice of periodic academic review and consultation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

