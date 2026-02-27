Supreme Court Bans Controversial NCERT Textbook on Judicial Corruption

The Supreme Court has issued a 'complete blanket ban' on an NCERT textbook for class 8 that discussed 'judicial corruption', causing significant controversy. The book, criticized for containing 'offending' content, draws attention to the comprehensive and consultative process involved in preparing NCERT textbooks.

Textbooks are not authored by a single person; instead, they are the result of collective efforts by multiple experts. The creation process begins within Curricular Area Groups (CAG), which identify suitable experts. These groups then set up the Textbook Development Committees (TDC) that bring together academicians, industry professionals, and subject-specific experts to draft the chapters.

According to NCERT officials, the TDCs' drafts undergo a multi-level internal review process before receiving approval from the CAG and the National Syllabus and Teaching-Learning Material Committee (NSTC). This ensures factual accuracy and age-appropriateness. The controversial textbook listed over 60 contributors, reflecting the non-static nature of textbook content and the NCERT's practice of periodic academic review and consultation.

