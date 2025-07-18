Call for Justice in Sweida: UN Human Rights Chief Speaks Out
The UN human rights office head urged Syrian interim authorities to ensure accountability for the killings in Sweida. High Commissioner Volker Turk stressed halting violence and prioritizing protections per international human rights law. This appeal reflects ongoing concerns over justice and security in the region.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The United Nations human rights office has once again called on Syrian interim authorities to address the grave issues of accountability and justice following reports of killings and violations in Sweida, a conflict-torn city in the south.
Volker Turk, the High Commissioner for Human Rights at the OHCHR, issued a statement emphasizing the urgent need to cease all forms of bloodshed and violence in the region. He pinpointed the importance of prioritizing the protection of all individuals, aligning with international human rights law principles.
This call signals continued concern from the UN over justice and security in Syria, especially in areas like Sweida, where unrest remains a pressing issue.
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- Volker Turk
- Syria
- Sweida
- killing
- violations
- accountability
- justice
- human rights
- OHCHR
ALSO READ
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.
Boeing's 737 MAX Dilemma: A Legal Battle Over Justice and Accountability
India's HR Revolution: AI and Upskilling Take Center Stage
Shockwaves in Jabalpur: Man Arrested for Killing Puppies
Scandal and Accountability: Unraveling the Disha Salian Case Controversy