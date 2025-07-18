Call for Justice in Sweida: UN Human Rights Chief Speaks Out

The United Nations human rights office has once again called on Syrian interim authorities to address the grave issues of accountability and justice following reports of killings and violations in Sweida, a conflict-torn city in the south.

Volker Turk, the High Commissioner for Human Rights at the OHCHR, issued a statement emphasizing the urgent need to cease all forms of bloodshed and violence in the region. He pinpointed the importance of prioritizing the protection of all individuals, aligning with international human rights law principles.

This call signals continued concern from the UN over justice and security in Syria, especially in areas like Sweida, where unrest remains a pressing issue.