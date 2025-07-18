Left Menu

Call for Justice in Sweida: UN Human Rights Chief Speaks Out

The UN human rights office head urged Syrian interim authorities to ensure accountability for the killings in Sweida. High Commissioner Volker Turk stressed halting violence and prioritizing protections per international human rights law. This appeal reflects ongoing concerns over justice and security in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:52 IST
Call for Justice in Sweida: UN Human Rights Chief Speaks Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations human rights office has once again called on Syrian interim authorities to address the grave issues of accountability and justice following reports of killings and violations in Sweida, a conflict-torn city in the south.

Volker Turk, the High Commissioner for Human Rights at the OHCHR, issued a statement emphasizing the urgent need to cease all forms of bloodshed and violence in the region. He pinpointed the importance of prioritizing the protection of all individuals, aligning with international human rights law principles.

This call signals continued concern from the UN over justice and security in Syria, especially in areas like Sweida, where unrest remains a pressing issue.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025