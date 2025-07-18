Left Menu

Intensified Crackdown: Jharkhand Police on a Hunt for Notorious Naxalites

The Jharkhand Police are conducting a large-scale manhunt to apprehend 55 Naxalites, including top commanders, with bounties totaling Rs 8.45 crore. Over the past six months, operations have led to 197 arrests, 10 surrenders, and the recovery of arms stolen from security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Police have intensified efforts to capture 55 high-profile Naxalites, including senior CPI (Maoist) leaders. These individuals have a cumulative bounty of Rs 8.45 crore on their heads.

In the past six months, security operations resulted in 197 arrests, the surrender of 10 militants, and the neutralization of 17 Naxalites. The operations also led to the retrieval of numerous weapons, including 31 previously seized by Maoists.

Inspector General of Police (Operations), Michael S Raj, confirmed ongoing operations as part of an extensive campaign to rid the state of Naxalite activity by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

