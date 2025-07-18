Intensified Crackdown: Jharkhand Police on a Hunt for Notorious Naxalites

The Jharkhand Police have intensified efforts to capture 55 high-profile Naxalites, including senior CPI (Maoist) leaders. These individuals have a cumulative bounty of Rs 8.45 crore on their heads.

In the past six months, security operations resulted in 197 arrests, the surrender of 10 militants, and the neutralization of 17 Naxalites. The operations also led to the retrieval of numerous weapons, including 31 previously seized by Maoists.

Inspector General of Police (Operations), Michael S Raj, confirmed ongoing operations as part of an extensive campaign to rid the state of Naxalite activity by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)