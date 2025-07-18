Corporate Travel to China Faces New Hurdles Amid Exit Ban Concerns

Wells Fargo has temporarily suspended all corporate travel to China following an incident where one of its bankers was prevented from departing the nation. The situation has intensified apprehensions about travel risks within corporations, especially amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Chenyue Mao, a Wells Fargo banker, was subjected to an exit restriction after entering China. This move by Chinese authorities has sparked broader anxieties about employee safety and freedom of movement in the country.

Mark Headley, CEO of Matthews Asia, expressed concern over such developments, citing longstanding unpredictability in U.S.-China corporate operations. While some firms have introduced safeguards, the recent episode underscores the potential pitfalls of conducting business in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)