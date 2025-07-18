Left Menu

EU's Bold Sanctions Tackle Russia's War Economy

The European Union has approved a new set of sanctions targeting Russia's economy over its ongoing war in Ukraine. Measures include a reduced oil price cap, bans on Nord Stream pipeline transactions, and more restrictions on shipping. Ukrainian leaders welcome these moves, emphasizing synchronized sanctions efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:37 IST
EU's Bold Sanctions Tackle Russia's War Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has taken a decisive stance by approving a new series of sanctions against Russia. The move, aimed at crippling Russia's economic resources used for the war in Ukraine, includes a lower cap on oil prices and bans on transactions associated with the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine, hailing the sanctions as one of the most substantial measures yet. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the timely implementation of these sanctions in response to intensified Russian aggression.

This latest round of sanctions seeks to impede Russia's economic backbone, targeting key sectors like energy and finance. However, reaching a consensus among the EU member states is becoming increasingly challenging due to the potential backlash on European economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025