Tension in Sweida: Syria's Geopolitical Struggle
As tensions rise in Syria, the government denied claims of redeploying forces to Sweida to manage fighting between Bedouin tribes and the Druze minority. A fragile ceasefire was in effect despite continued clashes. Israel's strikes on Syria, citing jihadist threats, add complexity to the situation.
Syria's interior ministry spokesperson announced on Friday that government forces were not preparing to deploy to Sweida Province, according to the state news agency. The clarification came after Reuters reported that security forces were redeploying to the tense region to manage conflicts involving Bedouin tribes and the Druze minority.
A brief ceasefire initiated on Wednesday temporarily paused the violence that erupted in southern Syria. However, tensions have persisted between Bedouin and Druze fighters. The Syrian government refrained from further deployment even as Israel conducted strikes against Syrian troops in Sweida and Damascus, responding to perceived threats from Syria's new Islamist-led government.
Israel, committed to protecting the Druze community, acted independently, causing friction with the United States, which did not back the strikes. The U.S. had previously played a role in facilitating the ceasefire. Amid escalating conflict, Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of destabilizing efforts while promising protection for the Druze minority.
