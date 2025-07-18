Left Menu

Supreme Court Takes Charge of Gambling Platform PILs

The Supreme Court of India has assumed control over four PILs concerning opinion trading platforms accused of promoting illegal gambling. The decision involves relocating petitions from high courts in Bombay, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh to the Supreme Court. The petitions address varied issues, including legislative aspects of gambling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:29 IST
Supreme Court Takes Charge of Gambling Platform PILs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has taken the unprecedented step of assuming control over four Public Interest Litigations (PILs) that scrutinize opinion trading platforms alleged to be promoting illegal betting. Opinion trading platforms are compared to online marketplaces where users can trade predictions on real-world events, typically in a binary format.

A bench composed of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan has instructed the transfer of all relevant documents from the high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh to the Supreme Court to consolidate the proceedings. Senior advocate Abhishek M Singhvi emphasized that opinions differ on whether these PILs should be centralized or handled independently, particularly concerning the petition originating from the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Senior advocate Gaurav Aggarwal, representing the original petitioner Sumit Kapurbhai Prajapati, argued for the distinct treatment of issues raised in different petitions. Nonetheless, the court's decision indicates a preference for a unified approach in dealing with potential ambiguities in existing legislative frameworks surrounding gambling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025