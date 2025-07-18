Battle Over Birthright Citizenship: The Legal Showdown

A legal showdown is unfolding as a federal judge prepares for a critical hearing impacting President Donald Trump's controversial attempt to limit birthright citizenship. This comes in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that complicated lower courts' abilities to challenge White House directives.

Democratic attorneys general from 18 states, alongside Washington D.C., will present their arguments to U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin, seeking to uphold an injunction from February. Trump's executive order, issued earlier this year, aims to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents, a move they claim violates the 14th Amendment.

The case returns to Sorokin's courtroom for reassessment following the high court's June decision, which discourages universal injunctions. The outcome of this hearing could significantly influence the administration of federal programs and the landscape of U.S. immigration law.

