Left Menu

Battle Over Birthright Citizenship: The Legal Showdown

The ongoing legal battle over President Trump's attempt to restrict birthright citizenship continues as Democratic attorneys from 18 states urge Judge Leo Sorokin to maintain an injunction against Trump's executive order. The debate follows a recent Supreme Court decision on universal injunctions and highlights constitutional and logistical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:36 IST
Battle Over Birthright Citizenship: The Legal Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A legal showdown is unfolding as a federal judge prepares for a critical hearing impacting President Donald Trump's controversial attempt to limit birthright citizenship. This comes in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that complicated lower courts' abilities to challenge White House directives.

Democratic attorneys general from 18 states, alongside Washington D.C., will present their arguments to U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin, seeking to uphold an injunction from February. Trump's executive order, issued earlier this year, aims to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents, a move they claim violates the 14th Amendment.

The case returns to Sorokin's courtroom for reassessment following the high court's June decision, which discourages universal injunctions. The outcome of this hearing could significantly influence the administration of federal programs and the landscape of U.S. immigration law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025