Centre Facilitates Dialogue on Andhra-Telangana Water Dispute

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized the central government's role as a facilitator in resolving inter-state water issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Highlighting cooperative federalism, he announced the formation of a technical committee to address concerns surrounding the Polavaram Banakacherla Link Project, a major water transfer initiative.

Updated: 18-07-2025 15:39 IST
Union Coal Minister
  India
  • India

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has stated that the central government is serving as a facilitator rather than a judge in the ongoing interstate water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This approach aims to foster cooperative federalism as the Centre mediates discussions between the conflicting parties.

Recently, the central government invited Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy for discussions over the proposed Polavaram Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP). During a press conference, Reddy emphasized that the central government's role is to mediate rather than adjudicate, seeking to bring both leaders to the table for constructive dialogue.

In response to growing concerns, a high-level technical committee has been set up to assess issues revolving around the PBLP and other pending water conflicts between the two states. This initiative follows discussions led by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil with both chief ministers present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

