Humanitarian Access in Jeopardy: UNHCR Appeals for Aid in Sweida

The United Nations refugee agency expressed grave concern on Friday over the escalating violence in Syria's southern city of Sweida, which has severely disrupted aid operations. The hostilities between government troops and local factions intensified, leading to a fragile ceasefire in the predominantly Druze city.

William Spindler, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), highlighted the dire situation at a press briefing in Geneva. 'We are calling on all parties to allow humanitarian access,' he asserted, pointing out that the agency's capacity to provide aid is very limited due to ongoing violence.

According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights, 254 people have died in the recent clashes, including vulnerable groups like women and children. With road closures affecting aid delivery, the UNHCR had to evacuate staff from rural Sweida for safety reasons, while thousands of displaced families increase daily amid dire resource needs.

