Humanitarian Access in Jeopardy: UNHCR Appeals for Aid in Sweida

The UN refugee agency raised alarm over the violence in Syria's Sweida, which hampers aid delivery. The ceasefire in the city has left aid operations greatly limited, with over 2,000 families displaced. UNHCR urges for humanitarian access to deliver essential supplies, facing road closures and safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations refugee agency expressed grave concern on Friday over the escalating violence in Syria's southern city of Sweida, which has severely disrupted aid operations. The hostilities between government troops and local factions intensified, leading to a fragile ceasefire in the predominantly Druze city.

William Spindler, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), highlighted the dire situation at a press briefing in Geneva. 'We are calling on all parties to allow humanitarian access,' he asserted, pointing out that the agency's capacity to provide aid is very limited due to ongoing violence.

According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights, 254 people have died in the recent clashes, including vulnerable groups like women and children. With road closures affecting aid delivery, the UNHCR had to evacuate staff from rural Sweida for safety reasons, while thousands of displaced families increase daily amid dire resource needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

