Mastermind Behind High-Profile Farmhouse Heist Arrested Following Police Shootout
A wanted criminal involved in a Rs 30 lakh farmhouse heist was arrested after an encounter with police in Delhi. Mastermind Dinesh Verma was shot and apprehended, completing the arrest of all 11 gang members. Verma had orchestrated the robbery with insider assistance, leading to their capture.
A criminal sought for a Rs 30 lakh dacoity at a businessman's farmhouse was apprehended following a police shootout in southwest Delhi's Bijwasan area, officials reported on Friday.
The arrest of Dinesh Verma, known as Billu, 40, completed the capture of all 11 gang members linked to the June 24 armed robbery at the Ghitorni farmhouse, police confirmed.
Verma, also wanted in a Bihar murder attempt, was spotted near Dwarka Expressway. In the subsequent confrontation, he opened fire, injuring a police officer's protective gear. In return fire, Verma was injured and taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital. Police seized a pistol, cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle.
