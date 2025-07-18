Egyptian Tycoon Wins Legal Battle Over Lebanese Pop Star's Murder

In a significant legal victory, Egyptian real estate mogul Hisham Talaat Moustafa succeeded in dismissing a London lawsuit concerning the 2008 murder of Lebanese pop star Suzanne Tamim, with a decision made on Friday.

The lawsuit was initiated by Tamim's former partner, former kickboxer Riyadh Al-Azzawi, claiming emotional and psychological damages linked to her tragic death.

Judge Christopher Butcher concluded that the case was improperly advanced in London and ruled it should rightfully be deliberated in Dubai courts, offering Moustafa a reprieve from the legal battle abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)